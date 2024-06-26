Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,761. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.04. The stock has a market cap of $236.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.



