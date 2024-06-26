Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $157.54. 36,913,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,479,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

