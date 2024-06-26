Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.97 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.85.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

