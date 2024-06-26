Aethlon Medical (AEMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AEMD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.