Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 529,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $91.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

