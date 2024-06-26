AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.69. 3,257,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,471,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

