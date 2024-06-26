Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.80

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 2018699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Agronomics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Agronomics

Agronomics Trading Down 3.8 %

About Agronomics

The company has a market cap of £66.05 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.96.

(Get Free Report)

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.