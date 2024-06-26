AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 1.4%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.39). 5,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.32).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 653.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.53.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

