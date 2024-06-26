Aion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410.60 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $410.60 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00080274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011118 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

