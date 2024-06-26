Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Trimmed by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,456,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,110. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.91 and a 200-day moving average of $251.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

