Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Up 3.9%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 12,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

