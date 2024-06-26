Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3925 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Alaska Power & Telephone Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Power & Telephone stock remained flat at $55.01 on Wednesday. Alaska Power & Telephone has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

About Alaska Power & Telephone

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.