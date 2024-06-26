Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23,646 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 10,089,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

