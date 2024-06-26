Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,981 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for 2.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,521 shares of company stock worth $78,851,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,054,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.56. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

