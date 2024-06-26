Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 4.0% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after buying an additional 84,479 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $115.64. 235,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

