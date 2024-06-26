Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 2.2% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.27. Approximately 6,043,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,896,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

