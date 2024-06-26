Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director David E. I. Pyott Sells 32,450 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.17. 2,854,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

