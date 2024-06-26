Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,454. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.80 million, a PE ratio of -379.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.