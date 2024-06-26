Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.51. 1,459,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,727,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $5,923,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 785,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 93,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,166,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

