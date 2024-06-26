Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $9.02 on Wednesday, hitting $196.37. The company had a trading volume of 95,407,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,510,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a "reduce" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

