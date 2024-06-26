Altus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,001,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,061,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,792,000. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,191,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGEB traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 528,223 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

