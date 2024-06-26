American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $88.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

