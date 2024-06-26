Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $216.19

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $240.15 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

