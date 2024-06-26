Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) PT at $46.43

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.44. Appian has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

