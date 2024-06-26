Analyzing SAP (NYSE:SAP) & KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE)

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAP and KWESST Micro Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SAP alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $33.77 billion N/A $6.64 billion $4.61 42.46 KWESST Micro Systems $970,000.00 3.79 -$6.90 million ($1.28) -0.35

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than KWESST Micro Systems. KWESST Micro Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 15.76% 9.79% 6.05% KWESST Micro Systems -967.70% -520.61% -161.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SAP and KWESST Micro Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAP and KWESST Micro Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 2 6 0 2.75 KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAP currently has a consensus price target of $216.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Given SAP’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than KWESST Micro Systems.

Volatility and Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAP beats KWESST Micro Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About KWESST Micro Systems

(Get Free Report)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.