Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of AND traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AND shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

