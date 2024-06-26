Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Shares of AND traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.69.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on AND shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
