Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Aptiv Stock Down 7.9 %

APTV traded down $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. 9,321,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 196.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $335,426,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

