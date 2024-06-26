Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 200,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,135,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

