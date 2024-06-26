Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Lifted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 614.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 3,173,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,593. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

