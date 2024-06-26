ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 211,574 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 196.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the period. Lear makes up approximately 1.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.56% of Lear worth $46,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lear by 131.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 236,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,319. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $112.76 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

