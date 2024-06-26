ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 491,589 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 1.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.40% of Helmerich & Payne worth $57,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HP traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 240,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,605. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

