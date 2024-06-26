ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 8,916 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. 172,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

