ARGA Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 263,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.