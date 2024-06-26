ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.80 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 457,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,605. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

