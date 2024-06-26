argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $480.00. The stock had previously closed at $394.47, but opened at $439.99. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenx shares last traded at $431.68, with a volume of 185,691 shares traded.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.53.
argenx Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.25 and a 200-day moving average of $386.48.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
