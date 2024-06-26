argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $448.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $522.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.53.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $451.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.25 and a 200 day moving average of $386.48. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.