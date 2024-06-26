Ark Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $81.00 million and $18.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000695 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001650 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,732,338 coins and its circulating supply is 181,732,326 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.