Ark Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $81.41 million and $19.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001338 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,739,034 coins and its circulating supply is 181,738,624 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

