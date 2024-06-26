Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 6,560,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368,619. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.