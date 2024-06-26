Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 171.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the quarter. Toast comprises 1.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Toast by 105.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,223 shares of company stock worth $5,397,094. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TOST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,509. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.