Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,658. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

