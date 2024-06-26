Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

NYSE KOF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,066. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

