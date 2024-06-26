Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
NYSE KOF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,066. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola FEMSA
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.