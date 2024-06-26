Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOFFree Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE KOF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,066. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.