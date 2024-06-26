Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.72. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 39,196 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 77,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.