AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 3,049,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,413,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTS. Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

