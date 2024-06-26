Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.94

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 9262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $664.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astec Industries news, insider Michael Paul Norris purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,545.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 209,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Astec Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

