Avalanche Price Hits $26.01 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.25 billion and approximately $342.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $26.01 or 0.00042729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,204,342 coins and its circulating supply is 393,857,972 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

