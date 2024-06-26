Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,549,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 660,865 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. 968,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

