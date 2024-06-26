Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.