Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.91. 5,941,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,223,335. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $279.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.