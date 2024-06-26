Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.02

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 859669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZUL

Azul Stock Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.